Rusty the dog practices ‘hugging technique’ on his doggo friend. See pics

Shared on the Insta page We Rate Dogs, the post has won people’s hearts.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The image shows two dogs named Coop and Rusty.(Instagram/@weratedogs)

Do you love seeing dog-related content? Then here is an Instagram post involving two dogs that may leave you very happy. Shared on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs, the post has won people’s hearts. Chances are, it’ll have the same effect on you too.

“This is Rusty and Coop. Rusty’s hugging technique is still aggressive and a little bit overwhelming. Grateful he has a friend to practice on. 13/10 for both,” reads the caption shared along with the pictures.

Take a look at the post to see the images of the sweet dogs:

The post has been shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 1.5 lakh likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Rusty can overwhelm me with affection any time,” wrote an Instagram user. “He protecc, he attacc, but most importantly Rusty always has Coop’s back,” expressed another. “I volunteer as tribute for rusty hugs,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

