Sachin Tendulkar dons chef’s hat in this video, it has a Salt Bae twist too

“Say Hi to your chef for today! Yummy, soon to go in the tummy,” 'chef' Sachin Tendulkar wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar turns chef in his latest video.(Instagram/@sachintendulka)

Sachin Tendulkar donned the hat of a chef in his latest video and the clip, since being shared, has gone crazy viral. The video shows him cooking and using cricket terminologies to explain about the dish. He, however, doesn’t share the name of the dish in the video.

“Say Hi to your chef for today! Yummy, soon to go in the tummy,” he wrote and shared the video on Facebook. Since being shared a little over 16 hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 6.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing.

The video opens to show the Master Blaster standing in front of an oven cooking. In the video, the ‘chef’ also hilariously points how whatever he is cooking is a surprise for everyone, including himself. At one point in the clip, he also imitates the iconic style of Salt Bae to sprinkle salt on his dish.

Take a look at the video:

Sachin Tendulkar also shared a longer version of the clip on Instagram:

The posts accumulated tons of comments. While some applauded his new role, others expressed their love for him. A few also complimented him on his bearded look which is contrary to the clean shaved look he always sports.

“The master blaster master chef. Food is the secret of my energy,” wrote a Facebook user. “Seeing Master Blaster with mustache and beard for the first time,” commented another. “Looks yum Sachin, especially with your salt sprinkle style. Well done. You are using your time wise!!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sachin Tendulkar?

