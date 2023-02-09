Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sachin Tendulkar drops photos on Instagram, asks netizens to 'guess the city'

Published on Feb 09, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar, in his latest Instagram post, challenged people to guess the city he is in. Alongside, he shared two pictures.

Sachin Tendulkar shared this picture on Instagram and asked his followers to guess the city. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
By Arfa Javaid

After bidding farewell to his 24-year-long cricket career, former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar became pretty active on Instagram. From sharing videos and photos of himself visiting different places to enjoying dishes and delicacies, Master Blaster regularly share posts that give his fans a sneak peek into his life. Tendulkar has now taken to his Instagram page to share two pictures. Not just this, he even asked people to guess the city.

“Can you guess the city?” wrote Sachin Tendulkar while sharing two photos on Instagram. He also added two hashtags, #travel and #travelgram. The first picture shows him standing against a beautiful backdrop in a black-and-white outfit. Another photo shows Tendulkar looking away from the camera and smiling wide at the same spot.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received 7.1 lakh likes and a plethora of responses. While many correctly guessed the place, others posted loved-filled comments.

An individual commented, “God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar at a beautiful location. ” “Icon Siam Bangkok Thailand,” shared another. “Krissh movie was shot here. Its that country,” wrote a third. Were you able to guess the city?

