Sachin Tendulkar shares about memories that live rent free in his heart. What are yours?

Sachin Tendulkar posted the video about the memories that live rent free in his heart on Instagram.
The image is taken from the video posted by Sachin Tendulkar about the memories that live rent free in his heart that he shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:44 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Sachin Tendulkar often takes to Instagram to share different kinds of posts. Be it showcasing his cooking skills or talking about feeding stray dogs, his shares never fail to create a buzz. Case in point, this video that he posted a few hours ago that showcases those memories that live rent free in his heart. There is a chance that his video will remind you of your wonderful memories too.

“Memories that live rent free in my heart. Name some of the best places you've visited in India,” he wrote while sharing the video. Set to the background score of a remix of Friends’ title track, I’ll be there for you, with the song Woh Din from the film Chhichhore, the video is a delight to watch. The video shows the Master Blaster visiting different places in India.

Take a look at the wholesome video shared by Sachin Tendulkar:

The video has been shared more than 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Many also showcased their reactions with heart or fire emoticons.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Superb,” posted another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video? Did the clip prompt you to take a walk down the memory lane?

