Sachin Tendulkar recreates ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment in Goa with Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar recently recreated ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with his friends and former cricketers Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh in Goa. He also posted a picture of the same and asked his fans and followers to share who they think is ‘Akash, Sameer and Sid’. The 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai stars Aamir Khan, Akshay Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

“Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer and Sid?” wrote Sachin Tendulkar while sharing a photo of himself with Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. All three of them are wearing sunglasses and smiling for the camera. Anil Kumble is taking a selfie in the picture captured by someone else.

Take a look at the picture below:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has received over 1.3 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Take a look at the comments here:

“Ya to ye dosti gehri hai, ya ye photo 3D hai (Either this friendship is deep, or this photo is 3D ),” read a comment from the Insta page of Kolkata Knight Riders. They also added a heart emoticon along with the post. Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav also dropped a comment on the post. He wrote “With due respect AKASH SID SAMEER“ with a grinning face emoticon. An individual posted, “Akash - Sachin Sir, Sameer - Yuvi Sir, Sid - Anil Sir.” “Yuvi- sameer, Kumble- sid, Sachin- akash,” shared another. A third added, “Golden era God of cricket sixer king & jumbo,” added a third.

