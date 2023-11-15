Sachin Tendulkar shares heartening post for Virat Kohli, says, 'I couldn’t be happier'

Virat Kohli created history today, November 15, during the 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, as he shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI cricket. Soon after Kohli completed 50 ODI centuries, Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a wholesome note for him.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand(Agencies)

Tendulkar wrote, "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player." (Also Read: From David Beckham to Ranbir Kapoor: IND vs NZ a star-studded affair)

He further added, "I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-Final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake."

Take a look at the post shared by Sachin Tendulkar here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked more than two million times. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "King bows down to Sachin. Historic moment."

A second shared, "When the GOAT also knows that he has met his match."

A third posted, "You both are miracles, sir."

"Respect and only respect," commented a fourth.

A fifth said, "Kind-hearted God of cricket...and you are the inspiration for every young cricket player."

More about IND vs NZ:

India made 397 runs against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma gave an excellent beginning to the match. This was followed by Virat Kohli's significant achievement and Shreyas Iyer completing a century.

After that, New Zealand started steadily, with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah finding it challenging to get their lengths and lines in the opening five overs. But Mohammed Shami struck with his first delivery of the match, taking out Rachin Ravindra in his very next over. He also took out DP Conway, .Kane Williamson, and TWM Latham.

