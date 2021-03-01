Sachin Tendulkar thoroughly impressed with teen’s ability to solve Rubik’s cube without looking

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared an incredible video showcasing the talent of a 10th grade student from Mumbai. The video shows the student, named Mohammed Aiman Koli, solving a Rubik’s cube without looking at it. The clip has left netizens stunned just like Tendulkar himself who expressed how amazed he was at Koli’s achievement.

“Met this young man a while back & I'm still amazed by what he can do without looking - what most of us can’t do even while looking,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

In the video, Tendulkar introduces Koli and mentions that he's mentioned in the Guinness World Records thanks to his Rubik’s cube solving abilities.

As the clip goes on, Tendulkar shuffles the cube and hands it to Koli who looks at it for few seconds and goes on to solving it within seconds. “Now, his next challenge is to teach me how to do it!” concludes the caption by Tendulkar.

Shared on February 28, the clip has garnered over 2.2 million views and several comments. People couldn’t stop praising Koli’s incredible talent. Many were stunned to see him solving the cube in mere seconds. Others showered wishes for him to achieve new milestones with his gift.

“Massive respect for his talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! I’m stunned,” commented another. “This is unbelievable. The boy has some next level talent,” said a third.

“A gifted man and a lucky one too. Cheers Master Blaster for showing us Aiman’s talent,” lauded a fourth.

Koli made it to the Guinness World Records in 2019 after solving the cube in 15.56 seconds breaking the record of 16.96 seconds.

What are your thoughts on this video?