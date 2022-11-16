Sachin Tendulkar visits Rajasthan, enjoys Jaipuri breakfast and lassi

After Goa, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is in Rajasthan and seems to be having a gala time in the pink city. The former skipper recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself enjoying Jaipuri breakfast with some lassi. The video opens with Sachin saying, "When in Jaipur, enjoy your breakfast like Jaipurites." The camera then zooms in to show his breakfast thali full of kachoris, samosas, chutneys and other items, along with some lassi in Kulhad. As the video progresses, Sachin gulps down lassi and visibly enjoys it. He even says, "Kamal ki lassi (amazing lassi)." Towards the end, the camera pans to show the beautiful location where he was dining in. And the chirping of birds and the squawking of peacocks make the entire video even more delightful.

"The breakfast was so good, even the peacocks wanted a bite. They were singing praises of it as I ate. Listen in!" wrote Sachin Tendulkar while sharing the video on Instagram. He also added several hashtags, including #JaipurDiaries, #Breakfast and #Rajasthan.

Watch the viral video shared by Sachin Tendulkar below:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since raked up more than 4.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly going up.

"They were saying - "Saaaaaaachin Sachin" in Peacock language!" posted an individual. "Welcome to jaipur," commented another. "Me going back to 2013 when he retired," shared a third.

