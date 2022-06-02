Sania Mirza's pics in front of Eiffel Tower with son Izhaan Mirza Malik, dad Imran Mirza are viral

Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza often takes to her social media handles, especially Instagram, in order to share snippets from her life that keep going viral. This time, she has taken to the platform to share a few pictures of herself and her beloved family where she can be seen in front of the Eiffel Tower. Her fans and followers have given these photos as much attention as they deserve and we are sure that you will find these photos adorable as well.

Sania Mirza is currently in Paris, France and enjoying some lovely times with her family that definitely includes her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and her father Imran Mirza. Both of these people who are the lights of her life can be seen in these photos. In the caption that she has shared along with these three photos, she makes it quite clear that she visits Paris annually. It reads, “The customary Eiffel Tower yearly visit.” The caption is followed by the emoji of a red heart.

In the photos, she has also tagged the Instagram page that is dedicated to her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and is managed by her. The page has over one lakh followers who love to see the adventures of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s adorable son. In the last photo of the carousel, she has also tagged her father Imran Mirza, who has over 16,900 followers on his Instagram page.

Take a look at these photos shared on Instagram by Sania Mirza:

The photos taken in Paris, France were uploaded on Instagram a little more than nine hours ago but already have above 65,000 likes. It has also received various reactions from people including her best friend Farah Khan Kunder. She wrote, “My happy boy.”

Singer Ananya Birla also took to the comments section of this post in order to share two emojis of red hearts. “Best time is when a mother spends time with her son,” read another comment.

