Sanju Samson's mother hands over house keys to Kerala family after 10-year wait

A video shared by the Sanju Samson Foundation on November 11, coinciding with the cricketer's 32nd birthday, showed his mother handing over the keys to the woman who owns the house.

A family in Kerala has finally received the keys to its completed home, more than a decade after construction began, thanks to an initiative undertaken by Indian cricketer Sanju Samson's charitable foundation.

According to a report by Gulf News, the family had spent more than 10 years waiting for their house to be completed before the foundation stepped in to help. The construction work was carried out by Sree Dhanya Homes as part of the initiative.

Kerala woman expresses gratitude after receiving house keys For the woman receiving the keys, the handover marked the end of a long wait that had lasted 10 and a half years.

Speaking in the video, she recalled how the family had almost lost hope of seeing their home completed.

“It’s been 10.5 years since we started building this house. We never even dreamed in our furthest imagination that it would ever be completed. It’s the Sanju Samson Foundation that took this up and finished it for us,” she said in the video.

She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the foundation for helping her family realise their long-standing dream.

“My gratitude and my family’s gratitude and debt will always remain, and they will always be in our prayers,” she added.

The woman's remarks reflected the significance of the occasion for a family that had spent years waiting for a place they could finally call their completed home.

A special moment on Sanju Samson's birthday The foundation shared the video on November 11, making the occasion particularly meaningful as Samson celebrated his 32nd birthday.

The initiative also highlighted the cricketer's charitable work beyond the field, with his mother personally participating in the handover ceremony.

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The development came during a memorable year for Samson, who played a crucial role in India's title-winning campaign at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Samson was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 321 runs in five innings, including 89 against New Zealand in the final.

While Samson's performances earned him recognition on the international stage, the foundation's latest initiative brought happiness to a Kerala family whose dream of completing their home had remained unfulfilled for more than a decade.