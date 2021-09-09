Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / School employees join hands to gift car to custodian, wholesome video goes viral
trending

School employees join hands to gift car to custodian, wholesome video goes viral

Unity Grove Elementary took to Facebook to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 11:34 AM IST
The image shows the car being gifted to the custodian.(Facebook/@UnityGroveElementary )

There are certain videos on the Internet that capture something so wonderful that they leave people emotional – and also happy. Here is one such clip that shows how school employees joined hands to gift a cat to the institute’s custodian. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the man’s reaction to the present.

Unity Grove Elementary took to Facebook to share the video. They also shared a descriptive caption explaining the incident.

“Today was one of those days that make you smile for hours. Through the generosity of our staff, we have been able to bless our head custodian Mr. Chris in his time of need. In the past few months, Ms Combs and Ms MacDonald have orchestrated collection for funds to help him find housing and utility payments. Thanks to a wonderful Jackson friend, today the staff gifted Chris A CAR so he no longer has to walk to work! Little did we know, it was his favorite type of car, and he was stunned to know that it was HIS! Unity Grove is a special place, and we are so grateful for the people who are in our lives,” reads the caption.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Y’all that’s so awesome. What a great family there. This school was so instrumental in in my children’s initial learning. So proud for you all!” wrote a Facebook user. “If everyone could be just nice to each other, the world would be a better place to live. I don't know any of you but I would like to say thank to you ladies and may God bless you and your family,” shared another. “That was absolutely an awesome gift for someone in need what a blessing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bystanders risk their own lives to rescue elderly couple from burning car. Watch

Dog’s reaction to human kissing its sibling first leaves people in splits

Deer visits human daily for tasty treats. Watch

Zomato’s ‘how much adrak to put in your chai’ post sparks laughter
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP