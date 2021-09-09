School employees join hands to gift car to custodian, wholesome video goes viral

There are certain videos on the Internet that capture something so wonderful that they leave people emotional – and also happy. Here is one such clip that shows how school employees joined hands to gift a cat to the institute’s custodian. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the man’s reaction to the present.

Unity Grove Elementary took to Facebook to share the video. They also shared a descriptive caption explaining the incident.

“Today was one of those days that make you smile for hours. Through the generosity of our staff, we have been able to bless our head custodian Mr. Chris in his time of need. In the past few months, Ms Combs and Ms MacDonald have orchestrated collection for funds to help him find housing and utility payments. Thanks to a wonderful Jackson friend, today the staff gifted Chris A CAR so he no longer has to walk to work! Little did we know, it was his favorite type of car, and he was stunned to know that it was HIS! Unity Grove is a special place, and we are so grateful for the people who are in our lives,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Y’all that’s so awesome. What a great family there. This school was so instrumental in in my children’s initial learning. So proud for you all!” wrote a Facebook user. “If everyone could be just nice to each other, the world would be a better place to live. I don't know any of you but I would like to say thank to you ladies and may God bless you and your family,” shared another. “That was absolutely an awesome gift for someone in need what a blessing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

