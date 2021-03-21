Home / Trending / Seagull walks into a store, steals a packet of snack. Video amuses people
Seagull walks into a store, steals a packet of snack. Video amuses people

There is a chance that the video will make you wonder how long the bird has been doing this.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:24 AM IST
The image shows the perpetrator in question.(Facebook/Neil Traynor)

A video of a seagull has turned into a source of laughter for netizens. There is a possibility that the clip which showcases the bird smoothly stealing a bag of snacks will make you giggle hard too.

Shared on Facebook, the video is posted with the caption, “Gulls don't care for the concept of ownership or trade.”

The clip opens to shows the bird standing outside a store with automatic doors. Within moments, an individual from inside the place comes out and seizing the opportunity, the bird steps inside the store. The next few seconds show how the seagull, like a pro, picks a packet of snacks and walks outside the store. The video ends with the bird trying to open the packet.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 5,300 shares. It has also accumulated nearly 2,300 reactions. People couldn’t stop sharing hilarious comments while reacting to the clip.

“Mr sea Gull is well known to solicitors of the city!!!” joked a Facebook user. “Awesome, so funny,” expressed another. “Brilliant brilliant, I love this,” said a third.

The video also reminded people of another clip which went viral in 2020. The video showcases another “experienced seagull shoplifter” and it is equally, if not more, hilarious.

What are your thoughts on the video?

