Security guard wins 15 crore in UAE lottery, plans to quit job, buy Mahindra Thar

A 26-year-old security guard from Nepal who struck it rich in the UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draw says he is ready to leave his job behind. Tayab Khan, who lives in Abu Dhabi, was one of five friends who jointly purchased the ticket that won the Dh30 million (around ₹78 crore) jackpot.

Tayab Khan, from Nepal, won ₹15 crore in the UAE lottery.

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Each friend contributed Dh50 to buy the ticket, according to a report in Gulf News. After splitting the prize equally, Khan’s share came to Dh6 million ( ₹15 crore approximately).

Life-changing email

Khan was on duty during a night shift over the Eid Al Adha holiday when the winning numbers were drawn on May 27. Unlike many lottery winners, he did not watch the draw live.

The news reached him through an email.

"I had received similar emails before for small prizes, so I didn't think much of it," said Tayab. "But when I opened the email and saw Dh30 million, my hands were shaking, my legs were shaking. It felt like a dream."

5 friends, 1 winning ticket

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{{^usCountry}} The winning ticket was bought by a group of five friends who had been participating regularly since early 2024 after Khan discovered the lottery while browsing Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The winning ticket was bought by a group of five friends who had been participating regularly since early 2024 after Khan discovered the lottery while browsing Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

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"There are five of us in total. We pooled our money and bought tickets regularly," he said. "Each week, one person would take turns selecting the numbers."

Their persistence was rewarded after months of smaller wins.

"There were times when it felt like it wasn't going to happen, but we never lost hope," said Khan.

Plans to leave security job

With his share of the prize secured, Khan says he does not intend to remain in his current profession as a security guard. Instead, he wants to explore investment opportunities.

"I won't continue working in the same role," a jubilant Tayab Khan revealed.

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"It's time to move on and explore new directions. I want to leave the security industry and move into entrepreneurship or investment."

"I've worked as an employee for four years. Now I want to move to the next level," he explained.

A house for family comes first

For Khan, the jackpot is not only about personal wealth. His biggest goal is to improve life for his family back in Nepal.

"My first goal was always to buy a good house for my family. Now I can build a proper house in a good location with everything a family needs."

The first person he informed about the win was his uncle, whom he credits for helping him move to the UAE years ago.

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"He's the reason I came here in the first place. When I told him how much we had won, he was completely speechless, and tears rolled down his face."

Mahindra Thar and Rolex on wishlist

While most of the money will be directed towards long-term plans, Khan admitted that he has been thinking about a couple of dream purchases for years. A fancy car and an expensive watch are on his wishlist.

"I have been eyeing a Mahindra Thar Jeep and a Rolex watch," he said.

He is also considering investing in property in the UAE and exploring business opportunities.

"I'm interested in real estate and may invest in an apartment in Dubai," he said. "I've seen many Nepalese people succeed in business and investing here in the UAE, and I'd like to follow that path."

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