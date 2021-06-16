‘See you later’: Cops rescue alligator, help it find a new home

While most people would run at the sight of an alligator, these two cops from Florida gave it a ride to a new home and posted a picture with it. Here is how the events unfolded.

The official Twitter account of Polk County Sheriff's Office recently featured two police deputies, Hardy and Ferguson, with an alligator. The 5.5-foot-long animal was apprehended from the porch of a family living near Eagle Lake. The reptile was given a ride on the backseat of a patrol car and relocated to Lake McLeod.

The caption mentioned that they were sure to say "see you later" to the alligator. “Not to be outdone by a kitten rescue, Deputies Hardy & Ferguson apprehended this 5.5 foot intruder from a family's porch in Eagle Lake yesterday & relocated him to Lake McLeod. They were sure to say "see ya later," it read.

Among the two pictures shared with the post, the first one shows the alligator resting in the backseat of the car. In the second one, both the cops are holding the animal. The jaws of the alligator are tied together for safety purposes.

Since being shared on June 15, the post has attracted a few comments. While some appreciated the cops, others wondered at the alligator. “My childhood home! You guys rock! Go, Gators,” one commented. “Free my boy! He did nothing!” joked another.

Funnily enough, the tweet was made in the same thread of another tweet that featured some other cops who had earlier rescued a kitten in the city of Davenport located in the same county. Take a look:

What do you think about these pictures?

