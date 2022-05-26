Seen that crying filter video taking over Instagram? Here's how to get it

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Instagram videos showcasing the final results of the crying filter are absolutely hilarious.
The image shows a screenshot from an Instagram video using the crying filter.(Instagram/@rannvijaysingha)
Updated on May 26, 2022 10:47 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a regular user of different social media platforms, especially Instagram and Snapchat, then it will come as no surprise to you that they often keep on rolling out new filters. While some of those filters are interesting, there are a few which are downright hilarious. Just like the crying filter. Contrary to its name, the results produced by this Snapchat filter have left people giggling. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

Here is a video shared by Rannvijay Singha a few days ago that shows him using the filter. “Sometimes we just get emotional..,” he wrote and posted the video.

Take a look at the clip he posted:

Wondering how you can use the filter too to create such hilarious result? Allows us to explain.

1. Open snapchat and tap on the smiley beside the record option

2. This will open filters

3. Swipe left and click explore

4. On search bar, type ‘crying’ and choose the particular one

5. Tap on record for image or video

6. Once done, save your content

7. Then you can directly share it to other social media platforms

Many are now also sharing their videos on Instagram using this filter.

“When your co-worker is gone for their birthday everybody be sad,” wrote an Instagram user and posted this video:

Then there is this video which shows a person at the gym:

Here is another video that may leave you laughing out loud:

What are your thoughts on the filter?

