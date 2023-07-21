'Sensational': Barbie's first reactions on Twitter

The wait for the big day is over as people across the globe are flocking to theatres to watch the much-awaited Barbie film. The film, which is directed by Greta Gregwig stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. It had created all the buzz over social media and in real life. From stores turning into pink colours to people turning their selfies into Barbie posters, the craze around the film had only increased in the past few months. Now, as the film has finally hit the theatres today July 21, 2023, let's see what are people saying about it on Twitter. Caution: there could be some spoilers!

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the new Barbie movie.

Check out the first reactions to Barbie here:

An individual called the film 'sensational.' They further said this:

Someone shared this spoiler from the film:

Many also said that the film was great and felt 'moved' by it:

A theatre also offered popcorn and drinks in Barbie special packaging:

About the film Barbie:

Alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film also stars prominent celebrities like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell. Till now, the reviews that have poured in for Barbie have been positive.

The plot of the film:

Margot Robbie portrays the conventional Barbie who, in the real world, begins to malfunction due to a design flaw by its maker, Mettle. To address the source of the problem, Barbie and Ken set out on a journey into the outside world. However, their journey into the real world teaches them the harsh reality that they were unaware of.

Budget of the film:

Mattel fashion dolls served as an inspiration for the movie. According to estimates, the movie's production budget is $10 crores. Warner Bros. conservatively forecasts a three-day box office income of $60 million, despite analysts anticipating that the film will take over $80 million and could even surpass $100 million.