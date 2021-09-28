Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Serena Williams's daughter ‘drives’ to tennis court in delightful clip. Watch

The video shows Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr ‘driving’ to the tennis court for practice.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, Serena Williams' daughter, ‘driving’ to the tennis court for practice. (Instagram/@olympiaohanian)

Tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr has her own Instagram page that’s full of awesome photos and videos. A wonderful addition to the page has since left many with a smile on their faces. It shows little Olympia ‘driving’ to the tennis court for practice. The sweet video has entertained many and chances are it will leave you smiling as well.

“On my way to tennis practice. Gotta train,” says the caption posted along with the video that was shared some 14 hours ago. In the video, you can see Olympia sitting inside a small pink ride-on kid's car. She is seen parking the car next to the court and then stepping out of the car like a little boss. 

Watch the delightful video below: 

Since being shared, the video has collected over 24,000 likes and lots of comments. 

“This is just super cool,” posted an Instagram user. “So cute. Was the tennis racket in back?” commented another. “Those parking skills are better than mine,” joked a third.  “The cutest thing ever” reacted a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

