Shark swims close to beachgoers in US, hair-raising clip goes viral

A spine-chilling video capturing an encounter between a shark and beachgoers in Florida has sent shockwaves across social media. The alarming clip shows a shark swimming in the shallow waters of Florida, eliciting fear and panic among the beachgoers. As people saw the shark’s fin, they quickly tried to escape the water. Some even warned others to retreat from the water’s edge, with a beachgoer anxiously saying, “They’re still out there.” The incident unfolded at Navarre Beach in Florida.

Shark swimming in shallow waters of Florida, US. (Instagram/@wxkaitlin)

“A #shark was swimming very close to shore today in Navarre Beach, #Florida!” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter by Kaitlin Wright, a meteorologist at WCCB, a television station in Charlotte. The video in question was shot by Cristy Cox.

According to The Mirror, Cox told the Pensacola News Journal: “It all happened so fast! A dolphin was actually side by side with the shark at first and then just disappeared. The shark was just trying to feed as they are expected and just passed by swimmers. Everyone was stunned as it moved down the beach chasing the school of fish. We all just have to remember this is natural and we are in their home, so stay alert!”

The shark involved in the encounter was identified as a hammerhead shark. Hammerhead sharks have the potential to reach impressive lengths of up to 20 feet and can weigh anywhere between 500 and 1,000 pounds. They boast a lifespan of around 30 years, the outlet further reported.

Watch the video that captures a shark at a popular Florida beach:

The video was shared on July 4 on Twitter. It has since been viewed over 50,800 times and has received a flurry of comments from netizens.

Check out how Twitter users reacted to the video:

“Wasn’t small either,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Great Hammerhead. You can tell by the dorsal fin. We have them in my hometown Pawleys Island on occasion.” “A shark in the sea who would have thought that!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Scary.” “Swimming near a pier is always a hard no for me,” joined a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

