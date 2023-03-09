Shark Tank's Aman Gupta shares cheeky message for OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal post wedding

OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal tied the knot with the director of Farmation Ventures Private Limited Geetansha Sood earlier this month. On March 7, the newlyweds held their wedding celebration at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel. The wedding reception was attended by several CEO's of various startups, including boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

After attending the wedding reception, Aman Gupta shared a cheeky message for the newlyweds. He wrote, "Wishing you a happy married life @riteshagar. Asking on behalf of millions of Indians :- I hope the honeymoon is also at one of the Oyo Rooms." In the picture, you can see Aman Gupta standing with Ashneer Grover, Ritesh Malik, and the newlyweds.

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over two lakh times. The post also has several comments. Even OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal replied to the post and wrote, "Of course." He also added a heart emoji.

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Aman never misses a chance to entertain his audience." Another person posted, "Caption game strong." "Caption is better than the picture," added a third. Many others have wished congratualtions to Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood.

