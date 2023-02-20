Shark Tank's Aman Gupta shares hilarious memes about himself. Watch

Shark Tank India has become one of the most popular reality TV shows. As much as people love to watch the insights of judges on screen, many even engage with them off-screen through social media. Several judges share about their daily life and even post behind the scene shenanigans from the set. Now, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta has taken to Instagram to share a few hilarious memes of himself from the show.

The memes were originally created by the Instagram page @memepuri.official and later shared by Aman Gupta. In the memes, you can see some of the dialogues by Gupta on the show edited on famous movie scenes.

Take a look at these memes below:

This hilarious post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted on social media, it has been liked over 73,000 times. The post also has several comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Haha, it's awesome, and let me say this, I really adore Aman. He is just so calm, can light up the mood when needed, and knows what to say and where to say the same, so overall, he is the best shark on Shark Tank I've ever seen." "East or west, Aman sir is the best," added another. A third posted, "Haha, everything is just perfectly related to you."