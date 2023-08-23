Shashi Tharoor pens emotional note on closure of Indian Club in London

Shashi Tharoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post on the closure of the iconic Indian Club in London. In his share, he wrote that he “laments” the “passing” of the institution that has served so many Indians over the years.

Shashi Tharoor also shared this image along with his post about iconic Indian Club in London. (X/@ShashiTharoor)

“I am sorry to hear that the India Club, London, is to close permanently in September. As the son of one of its founders, I lament the passing of an institution that served so many Indians (and not only Indians) for nearly three-quarters of a century. For many students, journalists and travellers, it was a home away from home, offering simple and good quality Indian food at affordable prices as well as a convivial atmosphere to meet and maintain friendships,” the MP wrote.

He also shared two images along with the post. Furthermore, he added more about the photos too. “As the picture shows, I was there this summer with my sister (we are standing in front of photos of my father attending club events in the early 1950s) and am sad to realise that that was my last visit, since I will not be returning to London this year. Om Shanti!” he explained.

Take a look at this post by Shashi Tharoor:

Since being shared on August 19, the post has accumulated close to 7.1 lakh views. Additionally, it has also received more than 2,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about Shashi Tharoor’s post?

“One nearly always remembers doing something for the first time, but one seldom ever knows one is doing something for the last time,” posted a Twitter user. “This is sad news,” added another. “No. I love IC,” joined a third. “Very sorry to hear this. What a London icon,” wrote a fourth.

