She came out to her dad, post on his reaction has sparked funnily cute thread

The Internet is filled with posts of people sharing how their loved ones reacted when they came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. From emotional to heartbreaking to wholesome, the tales are of all types. There is now a newest addition to that list. It’s a story shared by Twitter user Charlotte on how her dad reacted when she came out to her parents.

The small tweet which is both cute and witty has now sparked a thread filled with similar tales. Chances are reading the stories will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Take a look at what Charlotte tweeted:

came out to my parents (!) and my dad was like, oh that's nice! i thought you were going to ask for money! — charlotte (@charlvickers) January 29, 2021

Since being shared a few days ago, her post has gathered more than 9 lakh and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many shared their own stories, take a look at some such tweets:

I was studying abroad in England when I felt really compelled to come out to my dad. On the phone, crying, I finally said “I’m gay.”



Dad: Oh, Daddy know for a long time. <long pause> Goddammit don’t do that to me!



Me: What??



Dad: I thought you failed a test!



So Asian. — Kave Wave (@kavindpan) January 30, 2021

My granddaughter came out to her parents a couple of years ago and No1 daughter said "don't tell granddad" she said "I told granddad 1st he said you would be ok with it"

I'm now cool granddad.😎 — Bill Wright (@BillWri47568824) January 30, 2021

This is such a great thread!



My daughter came out to me over 20 years ago. She started by saying her life was ruined. When she said it was because she thought she was gay I said, “oh, thank God, I thought something bad happened.” — ⚖️Maggie LaFae 💛💛💛🐝 (@MaggieLafae) January 31, 2021

Love love love this. My mum was the same when I came out to her. Before I had told her she was like - are you pregnant, are you in rouble with the police, what have you done. Then I told her I was gay and she said, is that it, I was worried. She was my best friend. X — Nancy bond (@Nancybo58960928) January 30, 2021

While replying to her own post, Charlotte also shared how her dad reacted to her tweet going viral. This is what she shared:

my dad's response to going viral: pic.twitter.com/3LNsULIbQA — charlotte (@charlvickers) January 30, 2021

What do you think of the story? Did it leave you with a big smile too?