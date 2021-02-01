IND USA
The post has gathered more than 9 lakh and the numbers are quickly increasing. (representational image)(Pexels)
trending

She came out to her dad, post on his reaction has sparked funnily cute thread

The small tweet which is both cute and witty has now sparked a thread filled with similar tales.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 AM IST

The Internet is filled with posts of people sharing how their loved ones reacted when they came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. From emotional to heartbreaking to wholesome, the tales are of all types. There is now a newest addition to that list. It’s a story shared by Twitter user Charlotte on how her dad reacted when she came out to her parents.

The small tweet which is both cute and witty has now sparked a thread filled with similar tales. Chances are reading the stories will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Take a look at what Charlotte tweeted:

Since being shared a few days ago, her post has gathered more than 9 lakh and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many shared their own stories, take a look at some such tweets:

While replying to her own post, Charlotte also shared how her dad reacted to her tweet going viral. This is what she shared:

What do you think of the story? Did it leave you with a big smile too?

