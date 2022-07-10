Sheep wanders off, hitches a ride on a police car to reunite with its human. Watch

A post about a sheep taking a ride in a police car before being reunited with its human was recently shared on Facebook. The interesting share details how the cops managed to capture the animal to return it safely to its human.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Old Town Police Department posted the incident on their official Facebook page along with a video. The video shows the sheep enjoying the ride. They also posted a detailed caption to explain the incident.

“Sheep goes for ride in cruiser. This morning we received a call of a sheep that wandered on to someone’s property. Sergeant Bailey and Deputy Chief Miller responded and were able to corral the sheep and direct him into the back seat of our police cruiser. DC Miller lives on a farm and has extensive experience handling farm animals. After a brief stroll around the neighborhood, they were able to locate the sheep’s home and return him to his owner,” the department wrote.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 34,000 views and the numbers are increasing. The post has also gathered over 500 reactions. The video also prompted people to post various comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He was a baaaaaahd boy!” posted a Facebook user. “Umm, I think he disagrees with the officer completely. I hope they read him his rights!” joked another. “This is so funny must have watched it ten times,” expressed a third. “His eyes say it all! He knows he’s in trouble now!!” wrote a fourth.