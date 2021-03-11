Home / Trending / Shocking video shows set crashing on panelist during live show
trending

Shocking video shows set crashing on panelist during live show

Carlos Orduz later shared a tweet in which he assured that he escaped the accident without any major injuries.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:18 PM IST
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by Mike Sington.(Twitter/@MikeSington)

A horrifying incident showing a set crashing on a panelist during a live telecast has made its way onto Twitter and gone viral. The scary moment, caught on camera, has left netizens shocked.

The clip of the accident has been shared by journalist Mike Sington. The video shows a live telecast from ESPN Columbia. As the clip goes on, a big piece of the set collapses on sports journalist Carlos Orduz sitting at the left corner of the table.

Check out the clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million

Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash

Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’

These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch

The clip has received over 1.2 million views and varied comments from netizens. While many found the incident to be terrifying, others were concerned about the journalist.

Here’s how people reacted to the shocking video:

Orduz later shared a tweet in which he assured that he escaped the accident without any major injuries. “To those who wrote to me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine all thanks to God. After the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture). Greetings and thanks,” reads the tweet when roughly translated from Spanish.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shocking scary video
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP