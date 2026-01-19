‘Should I be impressed?’: Woman puzzled after CA date challenges extra charges on restaurant bill

A woman’s candid post about a lunch date with a chartered accountant has triggered a lively debate on social media, dividing users over whether financial prudence is a green flag or a warning sign in relationships. A woman recounted a date with a CA who argued over small bill charges on principle, leaving her unsure whether to be impressed or concerned. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

A lunch date that took an unexpected turn Taking to X, a woman named Shraddha shared an anecdote from a recent date that, according to her, went well until the bill arrived. In her post, she wrote, "So I went on a date with this guy who's a CA, and we had lunch and it was a great time... When it came to paying the bill, I was gonna pay, and out of chivalry, he said 'no, I'll pay'."

However, things changed when the man noticed additional charges on the bill. Shraddha explained that the amount was not significant, but the man still chose to question it. "But then he looked at the bill and saw some additional charges. He went and asked about those taxes (though it wasn't a big deal 'coz the amount wasn't much), but idk, he just wanted to flunt his skills," she wrote.

According to her post, the discussion with the restaurant staff ended with the charges being removed and an apology from the manager. While acknowledging the outcome, Shraddha admitted she felt conflicted. "Now, idk if I should be impressed or just forget it 'coz he just argued over this amount... What if he'll argue with me over my 'useless' aesthetic toys and stuff?"

Take a look here at the post: