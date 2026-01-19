‘Should I be impressed?’: Woman puzzled after CA date challenges extra charges on restaurant bill
A woman shared how a lunch date with a chartered accountant turned awkward after he questioned extra charges on the bill.
A woman’s candid post about a lunch date with a chartered accountant has triggered a lively debate on social media, dividing users over whether financial prudence is a green flag or a warning sign in relationships.
A lunch date that took an unexpected turn
Taking to X, a woman named Shraddha shared an anecdote from a recent date that, according to her, went well until the bill arrived. In her post, she wrote, "So I went on a date with this guy who's a CA, and we had lunch and it was a great time... When it came to paying the bill, I was gonna pay, and out of chivalry, he said 'no, I'll pay'."
However, things changed when the man noticed additional charges on the bill. Shraddha explained that the amount was not significant, but the man still chose to question it. "But then he looked at the bill and saw some additional charges. He went and asked about those taxes (though it wasn't a big deal 'coz the amount wasn't much), but idk, he just wanted to flunt his skills," she wrote.
According to her post, the discussion with the restaurant staff ended with the charges being removed and an apology from the manager. While acknowledging the outcome, Shraddha admitted she felt conflicted. "Now, idk if I should be impressed or just forget it 'coz he just argued over this amount... What if he'll argue with me over my 'useless' aesthetic toys and stuff?"
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts
The post quickly gained traction, crossing more than 120k views and drawing a flood of reactions from users who weighed in with differing perspectives.
Some users viewed the incident positively, with one writing, "Paise bachana aata hai usko. Husband material." Another defended the man’s actions on ethical grounds, saying, "He didn’t argue over money. He argued over principle."
Others felt the situation highlighted how professional habits can spill into personal lives. One user commented, "In girl's language this look like a red flag , people can't get out of their profession at times ...which may sometimes negatively impact their personal lives." Another downplayed the seriousness of the incident by stating, "Just have asked to remove Service Tax from the bill. Everyone does that."
Several users praised the man’s negotiation skills and financial awareness. One wrote, "He was able to convince the manager that those charges were incorrect. They excluded that and above that they apologised. That's one top negotiation skill. He values his hard earned money." Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, "It's the small amounts you save in other places in life which help you spend carelessly for the people you love and care for."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)