Shweta Tiwari, Vikaas Kalantri energetically groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Watch

Since its release, the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Pathaan has created a stir. Many people have shared videos of themselves replicating the song's hooks steps, and people online are loving these performances. Recently, actress Shweta Tiwari and Vikaas Kalantri too were seen replicating this dance and shared a video of them grooving to it on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the short video, they can be seen standing and recording their performance. As the song plays, they begin doing the main step of the song and can also be seen smiling. In the post's caption Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "That was a #1takechallenge by @payalsoniiiiii & I guess we aced it, what say @shweta.tiwari."

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by more than one lakh people and the number is only increasing. The video also has several comments.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One individual in the Instagram comments said, "Waaaaaa. Giving SRK a run for his money." A second person added, "Very nice dance." "Shweta ma'am looking gorgeous. Dance also good." Many others have reacted to the video by using heart and fire emojis.