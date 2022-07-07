Siberian husky gets separated from human, swims for 1.5 miles. Here’s how he was rescued

There is something heartwarming about those stories which showcase lost pets reuniting with their human.. Those are the tales that often leave people happy. Do you think that too? Then there is a possibility that this post may leave you smiling. The share tells the rescue story of a Siberian husky that swam for about 1.5 miles after it got separated from its human.

Monmouth County Sheriff's Office took to their official Facebook page to share about the dog. They also added how their officers managed to rescue the pooch and reunite him with his human. There is a possibility that the entire tale will leave you grinning from ear to ear. It may also make you want to applaud the rescuers of the dog.

“Thanks to #MCSONJ's Sheriff's Officers and our Marine 1 Unit, man's best friend was reunited with his owner this past weekend. S/Os Michael Forgione and Kasey Collins rescued Caiden, a 10 year old Siberian Husky who was in distress after he swam approximately 1.5 miles into the bay off Union Beach, separating from his owner. Once the Sheriff's Officers located Caiden, they brought him on board, navigating shallow waters to reunite him with his grateful owner,” the department wrote and explained the incident.

In the next few lines, they also wrote the unit that rescued the dog. “#SheriffGolden commends this great team for a job well done. In addition to the K-9 rescue, the Marine 1 Unit also observed a brush fire that started due to the fireworks and were able to assist in navigating fire personnel to the fire,” they added. Their post also contains a few images of the dog.

Take a look at the wonderful post:

The post has been shared on July 5. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 400 reactions. A few showcased their appreciation through emoticons. One individual commented “Awesome” while reacting to the post.