Sibling rivalry between a dog and its human will make you laugh out loud

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 21, 2023 08:09 AM IST

A funny video shows a dog and its human fighting for treats. Watch the video inside.

Pets are more than just animals to many individuals. They hold a special place as cherished members of the family. A recently viral video on Instagram provides compelling evidence of this deep bond. The footage shows a woman engaging in a playful fight with her beloved pet dog.

Sibling rivalry between a dog and its human.(Instagram/@trickynikki74)

In a video shared on Instagram and originally posted by @trickynikki74, you can see a woman and her pet getting into a playful fight over treats. The video begins to show a person sitting on the sofa. They can be seen giving treats to the woman and then the dog one by one. Slowly the dog and the woman get into a competition over who will get more treats. The clip ends with the dog pushing away the woman.

Watch the hilarious video below:

This post was shared a month ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 23 lakh times. The share has also received tons of comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Lmfao, sibling rivalry for sure.” Another posted, “This is too cute.” “That’s hilarious!” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Love it that the dog took her out.”

