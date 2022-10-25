Sibling teases sister living in hostel with homemade food, internet relates

For those who have lived in a hostel or lived alone understand the pain of being alone. A person can easily get homesick and craves all the delicious and comforting homemade food. Recently, a video that is doing rounds on the internet shows something similar. In a video uploaded by Instagram user @bihari_maa, you can see a mother and her daughter talking to her another sibling who lives in a hostel. One of the sisters can be heard telling her sibling that there is paneer curry, pakodas, and jaggery kheer in the house. After hearing this, the sibling who lives in the hostel gets upset. Later, her mother can be seen comforting her by saying that she'll make all this food for her when she comes back home.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared it has been viewed 1.1 million times. The video also has 71,000 likes and several comments. Many people found her conversation to be relatable. One person in the comments wrote, "I can completely relate to this." Another person said, "Your mom is just like my second mother, my AAI, who is my bestie's mother. I am looking at your mom, and it's reminding me of my second mother." A third person added, "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The same happened to me; they say that when you come, everyone will make you. When I came, they made me karela."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON