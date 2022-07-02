Sibling trio amuses netizens with their rendition of Coke Studio's Pasoori

Since its release, Coke Studio's Pasoori by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill is making waves worldwide for its melodic music and soulful lyrics. The song is on everyone's lips, and people are sharing their renditions of the hit number online. Now, a soulful version of the song by a sibling trio is amusing netizens and may have the same effect on you.

The cover of the massively viral song was shared on YouTube by singer Dana Razik. "Pasoori ( Cover Version ) - Dana Razik ft. Durra Razik and Thooba Razik," reads the caption of the video posted on YouTube. The video features the sibling trio - Dana Razik, Durra Razik, and Thooba Razik - singing their rendition of the Pasoori song.

Watch the soulful video below:

The video was shared a few days ago and has since gained over 4.7 lakh views and more than 59,000 likes. The share has also received varied comments.

"This is too good. All three of you nailed it!" shared an individual. "I can't believe this song will come out again in such a beautiful way. I really like this song very much," expressed another with a heart emoticon. "When you have so many talented singers in a single home," commented a third.