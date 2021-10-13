Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Sidharth Malhotra recreates Shershaah’s scene with girl, Kiara Advani reacts
trending

Sidharth Malhotra recreates Shershaah’s scene with girl, Kiara Advani reacts

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share the sweet Shershaah’-related video that sparked a response from Kiara Advani.
The image shows Sidharth Malhotra with the girl.(Instagram/@sidmalhotra)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:20 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video shared by actor Sidharth Malhotra has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Instagram. The clip showcases the actor enacting a scene from his movie Shershaah with a little girl. The post has prompted many to share sweet reactions, including Kiara Advani.

The 2021 movie Shershaah, based on the life of Indian army captain Vikram Batra, featured Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. In the film, Advani played love interest of Malhotra.

“Meet little Kiara as Dimple. #shershaahreels,” the actor wrote while sharing the video.

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gone viral with over 1.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Kiara Advani while reacting to the video shared two emoticons. She posted heart eyes and heart emojis.

“Uff, yeh dil maange more of this duo,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my my so much cuteness. My heart skipped a beat,” shared another. “That’s so sweet,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth malhotra kiara advani instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Smriti Irani’s sweet birthday post for ‘most loving daughter’ wins hearts

Seeing this baby and two puppies playing together will make your day. Watch

Dad’s ‘unusual’ way of tying daughter’s bun leaves people in splits. Watch

Cat runs around in small circles to catch her own tail. Watch funny video
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP