Sidhartha Mallya’s wife Jasmine, three weeks into marriage, on what has changed in life

Sidhartha Mallya recently married girlfriend Jasmine Santiago at his father, fugitive former businessman and politician Vijay Mallya’s estate in Hertfordshire, UK. It has been a few days since they tied the knot, about three weeks. Jasmine recently took to Instagram to share how life changed for her after she married. In this adorable clip, Jasmine shares a relatable everyday experience and how it takes on a whole new meaning since she's married. The video captures the sweetness and humour of their married life. The image shows Sidhartha Mallya’s wife, Jasmine, sharing a funny incident about how life has changed after marriage. (Instagram/@jassofiaa)

In a recent Instagram story (sadly, it's disappeared now), Jasmine opened up about the constant questions she gets about how life has changed since tying the knot. To quench people's curiosity, she shared a funny anecdote.

What does the video show?

She posted how she was brushing her teeth one day when Sidhartha hugged her from behind. The sudden show of affection made her brush touch her throat and instantly activated her gag reflex.

She jokingly says, “While nothing has changed, as that’s normal Sid behaviour, everything has changed. You know, you can’t leave now.” At this point, Sidhartha appears on screen, shows his ring and says, “That’s right.

The image shows Sidhartha Mallya’s wife, Jasmine, sharing how life has changed after marriage. (Instagram/@jassofiaa)

Since their wedding, the couple has been using social media platforms to share various posts, including snippets of their married life. In a post shared just after their wedding, Sidhartha Mallya quipped about the “best wedding present” he received. Any guesses? It’s a copy of Kamasutra. For the uninitiated, the ancient Indian book Kamasutra is not just about sexuality and eroticism. It is also about the art of living in terms of emotional fulfilment and physical satisfaction.

Sidhartha and Jasmine’s wedding guest list included Biocon executive chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, fugitive former IPL chief Lalit Modi, legendary cricketer Chris Gayle, fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla, and many more.

What are your thoughts on Jasmin’s post on how life changed after marriage?