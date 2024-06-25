Sidhartha Mallya receives a copy of the Kama Sutra as wedding gift. His response

Sidhartha Mallya took to Instagram today to share a picture of the “best wedding present” he received - a copy of the Kama Sutra. For the uninitiated, the Kama Sutra is an ancient Indian text on sexuality, eroticism and emotional fulfillment. This ancient guide to love-making has gained a reputation in modern times for its explicit content - perhaps that explains Mallya’s amused reaction to the gift. Sidhartha Mallya married Jasmine in the UK(Instagram/@sidmallya)

“Tushita Patel coming in with the best wedding present,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, along with a string of laughing face emojis.

Screenshot of Sidhartha Mallya's Instagram Story(Instagram/@sidmallya)

Alongside the caption, he shared a picture of Vatsyayana’s Kama Sutra, translated into English and complete with illustrations.

Patel, who worked as executive assistant to Sidhartha Mallya’s father, Vijay Mallya, reposted the picture on her own Instagram Stories. “And in another place, a favourite boy gets married. I send him a user manual,” she wrote.

Sidhartha Mallya weds Jasmine

Sidhartha Mallya married girlfriend Jasmine Santiago at his father’s sprawling estate in Hertfordshire, UK this weekend. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Christian church wedding on Saturday, followed by a Hindu wedding on Sunday.

Mallya is the son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya and his first wife, Samira Tyabjee Mallya. Vijay Mallya is accused in the over 900-crore alleged loan fraud case, being probed by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation, and is currently in the UK.

Guests from across the world descended upon the sleepy English village of Tewin for the week-long festivities. The wedding reception and the Hindu ceremony took place at Ladywalk, Vijay Mallya’s lavish estate in Tewin, Hertfordshire. The estate houses three residences, multiple outhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts and more.

The guest list for Sidhartha and Jasmine’s wedding included fugitive former IPL chief Lalit Modi, Biocon executive chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, advertising filmmaker Kailash Surendranath and wife Aarti, cricketing legend Chris Gayle, and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla, among others.