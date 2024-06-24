Lalit Modi spotted at Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine’s UK wedding

Fugitive Lalit Modi, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief, was spotted at the wedding of Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine in the UK over the weekend. Lalit Modi was among the guests at Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya's wedding in the UK.

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine tied the knot at Vijay Mallya's luxurious estate in Hertfordshire. The couple had a Christian wedding followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

While the father of the groom, Vijay Mallya, is wanted in India as he is accused in the over 900-crore alleged loan fraud case, Lalit Modi is on the run after being charged with tax evasion, money laundering, among other cases.

Lalit Modi was suspended from the BCCI shortly after IPL 2010. He was suspended after being accused of misconduct, and financial irregularities in his transactions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) alleged that the businessman, acting as the Chairman of IPL Governing Council defrauded it of ₹753 crore in collusion with officials of the World Sports Group (WSG).

All about Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's wedding

Friends and family of Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine attended the celebrations which included the Christian wedding and the Hindu wedding. While the bride wore an elegant white gown for the first ceremony, she opted for a pink lehenga for the Hindu wedding. Videos shared by guests have a glimpse of the festivities. A clip showed the couple taking to dance floor for the customary first dance. They were also seen cutting a four-tier wedding cake.

“Mr and Mrs Muppet,” the couple wrote on their Instagram accounts on Sunday, sharing two official photos from the wedding.

A few other clips showed Vijay Mallya kissing his son and also the former liquor baron grooving to the live music.

