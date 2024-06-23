New pics from Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine’s big fat Indian wedding: pheras, varmala and more

Wedding festivities continue for Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine. A day after their Christian wedding, the couple hosted a second ceremony as per Hindu customs. The big fat Indian wedding is also taking place at the same venue - Vijay Mallya’s lavish estate in Hertfordshire. Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine hosted a second wedding ceremony in the UK today.

Friends and family members from across the world have descended upon the sleepy English village of Tewin in Hertfordshire for Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding to his girlfriend Jasmine. The multi-day affair began earlier this week with pre-wedding events. Yesterday, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Christian wedding where the bride Jasmine looked resplendent in a white gown with a long train.

After the ceremony, Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine cut a four-tier wedding cake and took to the dance floor for a customary first dance as husband and wife.

Sidhartha Mallya is the son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya and his first wife, Samira Tyabjee Mallya. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and was raised in London and the UAE.

His wedding is taking place at his father’s sprawling estate, called Ladywalk, in Tewin, Hertfordshire. The 30-acre estate houses three residences, several outhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts and a garage.

For the Hindu wedding, the bride opted for a traditional red lehenga. Pics show the couple getting ready for their pheras after the varmala ceremony.

Guests invited to the second ceremony have begun sharing photographs on social media. Many of the bride and groom’s American friends also opted for Indian wear for the Hindu ceremony.

One photograph that has emerged on social media shows the mandap being set up for the wedding and a pandit (priest) getting ready for the Hindu rituals.

Inside Sidhartha Mallya's Indian wedding.

Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya faces charges of money laundering and bank loan default to the tune of over ₹9,000 crore linked to the collapse of his airline in 2012. He fled India in March 2016 and is currently living in the UK.

Mallya had purchased the Ladywalk estate in Hertfordshire from Anthony Hamilton, father of F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, in 2015 - only a few months before he fled India.