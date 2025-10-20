Singapore shines bright as streets dazzle with Diwali celebrations. Video

As India celebrates Diwali with grandeur and light, the festive spirit has travelled far beyond its borders. A video gaining traction on Instagram beautifully captures the Diwali celebrations in Singapore’s Little India, where the streets are buzzing with colour, lights and cultural warmth. Diwali celebrations brought a radiant charm to Singapore, with lights, music and colours filling the streets in a grand festive display.(Instagram/travel360.explore)

(Also read: ‘City lights meet festive lights’: Gurgaon glows beautifully amid Diwali. Watch)

The video that captured the festive magic

Shared by the Instagram account Travel360 Explore, the clip showcases bustling lanes filled with people buying Diwali essentials such as colourful lamps, decorative items, and festive goodies.

Check out the clip here:

The caption accompanying the video read, “It’s Deepavali and you’re in Little India, Singapore. The streets are glowing, the air smells of jasmine and ladoos, and everyone’s dressed in their festive best! Deepavali here isn’t just a festival… it’s an experience!”

The text overlay on the clip read: "POV: It’s Deepavali and you’re in Little India, Singapore"

Vibrant reactions from viewers

The video has received wide appreciation from social media users, who were quick to express their admiration for the vibrant atmosphere. One user wrote, “That’s some amazing festive vibes, love it. Best time of the year starts with Diwali.” Another commented, “They always have the prettiest lights!” reminiscing about their past visit, while someone else shared, “I remember when I visited Little India just after Diwali.”

Several others were drawn to the cultural beauty of the visuals. A user said, “The colours and vibes are everything!” while another remarked, “I loved that revolving diva with kalash. I wish I can get that here in the US.” Some also praised the cinematography, with comments like “Beautifully captured” and “Wow, this is so amazing.”

For many, Singapore’s Diwali celebrations evoked nostalgia and pride. One user concluded warmly, “Singapore is always closer to heart for every festival.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)