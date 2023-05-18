Singer adds classical twist to O Bedardeya. Aparshakti Khurana, Sona Mohapatra react

The song O Bedardeya has created a special place in the hearts of the fans since its release. Probably that is the reason that social media is filled with videos that show people singing different renditions of this song. Among them is musician Abby V. He took to Instagram to share a rendition of the song with a beautiful classic twist. His vocal prowess has impressed many, including actor Aparshakti Khurana and singer Sona Mohapatra.

The singer's rendition of O Bedardeya with a classical twist will stun you.(Instagram/@abbyvofficial)

“This song is so. I was so tempted to sing sargam on it!” he wrote as a part of the caption while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a text overlay that reads, “What if this song had an Indian classical music verse.” The rest of the video shows him singing his version of O Bedardeya in a melodious voice.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the original song is picturised on Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The song is from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Watch the artist's rendition of the song O Bedardeya:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected about 41,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Aparshakti Khurana shared a fire emoticon to showcase his reaction to the video. “Be blessed always,” wrote Sona Mohapatra.

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted:

“Please release a full version,” commented an Instagram user. “Goosebumps,” expressed another. “Damnnnn,” posted a third. “We need a full version which can become a phone ringtone for life,” added a fourth. “So good,” wrote a fifth.