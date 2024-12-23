Single Chinese women are taking maternity photos with fake baby bumps

A unique social media trend has taken China by storm, as young, single women are donning fake pregnancy bellies to take maternity photos long before actually expecting. Dubbed the “pre-set photoshoot trend,” this craze is fuelled by the desire to capture and celebrate maternity moments during their youth, reported the South China Morning Post. Online stores offer fake bellies in various sizes, mimicking various stages of pregnancy.

The phenomenon has sparked mixed reactions, particularly among older generations. Many parents steeped in traditional Chinese values are shocked by the popularity of “single but pregnant” imagery, a concept once considered taboo. The trend is flourishing against the backdrop of declining birth rates and low marriage rates in the country. According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, only 4.75 million couples registered marriages in the first nine months of 2024, highlighting the shifting societal dynamics.

The trend gained national attention when Generation Z influencer “Meizi Gege,” who hails from Hunan province and boasts over 5.7 million followers on a prominent social media platform, shared her maternity photoshoot on October 13. In the viral video, the influencer proudly displayed her youthful glow and slim figure while wearing a fake pregnancy belly, exclaiming, “While I’m still slim, I wore a fake belly to take maternity photos and enjoyed a pre-made life. I even did it with my best friend!”

The video showed behind-the-scenes footage of the photoshoot, including a photographer adding accessories and an assistant helping attach the fake belly. Her post inspired many of her followers, with one commenting, “I have learned something new. I am going to buy a fake belly and take maternity photos while I am still at my slimmest!” Meizi Gege replied humorously, “How can people be so smart!”

Single women prep for motherhood

The craze has even seen participation from women as young as their early 20s. A 26-year-old graduate revealed that she had already taken her maternity photos at 23, despite being single. Another young woman shared that she had taken her wedding photos at 22, explaining, “Just in case I get wrinkles by 30.”

Taking part in this trend is relatively simple. Online stores offer fake bellies in various sizes, mimicking the early, middle, and late stages of pregnancy. Many participants are motivated by a desire to ensure they have aesthetically pleasing maternity photos without the changes pregnancy brings to their bodies.

However, public debate around the trend has raised concerns about its implications. Many argue that it reinforces unrealistic beauty standards, emphasising youth, slimness, and a flawless appearance even during pregnancy. Some fear this could contribute to body image anxiety among new mothers.

Also read: People risk it all to sip coffee on cliffside setups in China: 'Stunning but terrifying'

The trend has also sparked humour and satire among Chinese netizens. One joked, “I will shoot my 70th birthday photos now and then post them on social media later. It will make me look so young!” Another quipped, “I will find some time to arrange my funeral pictures before I die.” A third commented, “I must take more photos while I am still young, so I can use them for online dating when I am older.”