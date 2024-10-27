Singles at Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert given free water bottles: 'Singles ko paani pilao yojana'

Delhi witnessed an electrifying night as Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The evening saw thousands of fans flocking to the venue, causing significant traffic build-up around the stadium area, with queues stretching far as eager fans awaited entry. The stadium buzzed with anticipation as fans, many having waited hours to secure their spot, celebrated the return of their beloved performer to the Indian stage. At Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert, singles received free water bottles.(X/@swatic12)

Viral ‘singles ko paani pilao’ campaign steals the show

Amidst the concert’s fervour, one initiative in particular stole social media’s attention. Volunteers from Jeevansathi.com, a matrimonial website, were spotted distributing bottled water to single attendees outside the venue. Dressed in white T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana”, the volunteers handed out bottles printed with a humorous message. The message read, “Jeevansathi pe aa gaye hote toh aaj ye bottle nahi uska haath pakda hota,” loosely translating to, “Had you joined Jeevansathi, you’d be holding hands instead of this bottle.” Photos of the campaign quickly went viral, sparking a mix of amusement and appreciation online.

Diljit waves Indian flag, fans erupt in applause

Taking to the stage dressed in an all-black ensemble, Diljit opened with a spirited performance that left the crowd roaring with excitement. At one point, he paused, took hold of the Indian flag, and raised it above his head. The crowd’s reaction was overwhelming, with thunderous applause filling the air. Overcome with emotion, Diljit proclaimed, “Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai (This is my country, this is my home)!” His words struck a chord with fans, adding a heartfelt moment to the energetic evening. He further expressed gratitude to his supporters, saying, “Thank you for your love and kindness over the years.”

Fans’ ecstatic response and tour’s upcoming cities

Dosanjh, fresh from a series of successful international shows, has promised fans in India the same larger-than-life experience. His captivating performance left fans eager for more, especially as he shared glimpses of the night on Instagram, showing him performing to an enormous crowd and captioning the post with his song lyric, “Dosanjhanwala Naam Delhi Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey,” suggesting the indelible mark he’s left on Delhi.

Diljit set to rock more cities

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue its journey across India, with a second show in Delhi on October 27. From there, Diljit will take the stage in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.