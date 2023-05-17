Home / Trending / Zomato, Jeevansathi react to man’s viral Cupid cover

ByArfa Javaid
May 17, 2023 12:53 PM IST

A video of a man singing a cover of the song Cupid has attracted the attention of many, including Zomato and Jeevansathi.

A man is quickly going viral on Instagram thanks to his covers of popular songs. From singing Charlie Puth’s See You Again to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd to Arijit Singh’s Kesariya, the man named Darshan Magdum has captivated listeners. He has now shared another rendition of a song, Cupid, which went viral. What’s more, it has earned the attention of Zomato and Jeevansathi.

Artist Darshan Magdum sang a cover of the song Cupid, and it has now gone viral. (Instagram/@__darshan____0024)
Instagram user Magdum shared the video with the caption, “Cupid cover.” The artist has over 75,500 followers on Instagram who look forward to his renditions of the songs. In the now-viral video, Magdum is singing a cover of the song Cupid. Many, including Zomato and Jeevansathi, have reacted to the video.

But before you read their comments, watch the viral video below:

While reacting to the viral Cupid cover, Jeevansathi wrote, “Here’s hoping you’re not going to be a#hopelessromantic all your life!” Zomato posted, “Hungry for more covers.”

Along with numerous responses, the video has also raked up more than 2.8 million views and the numbers are still increasing.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“This is the original version,” posted a Facebook user. Another added, “Bro ended the whole kpop industry.” A third expressed, “Becoming better & better with every cover, man!” “Oh why oh why,” wrote a fourth. A fifth shared, “Hidden talent. Keep it hidden.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

