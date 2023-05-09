Uzbekistan singers take Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Mere Dholna to a whole new level with stunning rendition

Music is a universal language that speaks to us in ways that words cannot. It has the power to transcend cultural, linguistic, or geographical barriers. And a video that is going viral on the Internet is a testament to this. It shows a duo from Uzbekistan singing a beautiful rendition of Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Mere Dholna. The song is sung by singers Shreya Ghoshal and M.G. Sreekumar. While Sameer penned the lyrics, Pritam composed the song. The image, taken from the viral video, shows Uzbekistan singers Kakhramon and Dostonbek singing Mere Dholna from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. (Facebook/@La Musica)

“Singing Indian classical songs are not easy!” reads the video’s caption shared on Facebook. In the video, Kakhramon and Dostonbek, two talented Uzbekistan singers from the band Havas Guruhi, deliver an awe-inspiring performance of the classic Bollywood song Mere Dholna. With their impressive vocal range, the duo creates a spellbinding rendition that leaves listeners with goosebumps. As the performance draws to a close, they receive thunderous applause from the captivated audience.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on May 4, the video has accumulated over 1.1 lakh views and more than 7,500 reactions on Facebook. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to leave their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Fabulous voice. Keep it up,” posted an individual. Another added, “Mind blowing performance. I do not have words to express my gratitude to these 2 performers who sang the Hindi version with so much ease clarity and perfection. Each and every note was absolutely amazing, what a coordination between you both. Really deserves a standing ovation to your performance. You both sang this song very beautifully than any other singers. Really really great. Keep it up.” “Love this,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Absolutely amazing. Such a tough song and you both sang it with ease and clarity. Keep up the amazing work….” “Ah! that’s awesome! Outstanding performance. Each and every note touches so perfectly and you both have performed it so easily it is unbelievable. keep up the amazing work. God bless you both,” commented a fifth.

