Sir David Attenborough’s reassuring reply to 4-year-old boy wins Twitter

Sir David Attenborough’s reassuring reply to a 4-year-old boy has now won people over. The worried kid asked the naturalist if humans will ever go extinct, just like the dinosaurs did. There is a possibility that Attenborough’s response to this question will leave you with a smile on your face – and it may also make you nod in agreement.

The kid’s mother Gerry Holt took to Twitter to share about the incident. Her post is complete with the picture of Attenborough’s handwritten note.

“My little boy (age 4.5) wrote to Sir David Attenborough to ask if humans would be extinct one day “like the dinosaurs”. Today he received this beautiful reply: “The answer is that we need not do so as long as we look after our planet properly,” Holt tweeted. She also added, “Sir David is 94. He is a wonder” and concluded her post.

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 7,700 likes and almost 900 retweets. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from tweeple.

“I like his handwriting. Hopefully by the time I reach 94 mine will be as good,” wrote a Twitter user. “When I was a kid, I wrote to ask Sir David how I could work in the sea looking after whales and sharks. He wrote back and advised me to study marine biology at university when I was older. How sweet that he took the time. The letter is still a treasured possession,” shared another.

“Blessed be your boy! His concern is valid. And what an honour for him to receive this hand-written note from the legend. The answer is right, except that it us up to the same humans to do their bit every day of their lives to keep the planet from disintegrating,” said a third.

