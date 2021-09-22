Sisters from Japan become world’s oldest identical twins at 107. See pics

A post shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on their official Instagram page has created a buzz among netizens. The post is about two siblings who become ‘world’s oldest identical twins’ at the age of 107. The share about the record has amazed people. There is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

“Congratulations to 107-year-old sisters Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama from Japan who have been confirmed as world’s oldest identical twins,” GWR wrote while sharing the post. They also added “The sisters have achieved records for the oldest identical twins living (female) and oldest identical twins ever (female) at 107 years and 300 days old as of 1 September 2021.”

In the next few lines, they shared more information about the twins. “The twins started living apart from a young age. When they finished elementary school, Koume left the island to help her uncle. But later in life from their 70s onwards they began to spend more time together,” they wrote.

“So beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” shared another. A few also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

