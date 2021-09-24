Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sisters’ Manike Mage Hithe and Rowdy Baby mashup goes viral, wins hearts
trending

Sisters’ Manike Mage Hithe and Rowdy Baby mashup goes viral, wins hearts

The Manike Mage Hithe and Rowdy Baby mashup video was shared on Facebook.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Sisters Ankita Nandy and Antara Nandy singing Manike Mage Hithe and Rowdy Baby mashup.(Facebook/Antara Nandy)

Sisters Ankita Nandy and Antara Nandy often share videos of their duet on various social media platforms that leave people mesmerised. Case in point, their latest rendition that is now winning people’s hearts. It is a mashup of Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe with Tamil number Rowdy Baby.

“Manike Mage Hithe x Rowdy Baby !! I meannnn,” Antara Nandy wrote while sharing the video on her Facebook page. In the caption, she also tagged “@chamindra_music didi” to thank them for helping the sisters with the Sinhalese pronunciations.

The video opens to show them starting their mashup with Manike Mage Hithe and then – quite beautifully and flawlessly – including lines from the song Rowdy Baby.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 1.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Ayee. So so melodious. Your voice and harmony instantly uplift the mood!” wrote a Facebook user. “Beautifully done!! Much love from Sri Lanka,” shared another. “Amazing mashup...this experiment was top notch. The soft, controlled and whispering voice modulation was superb!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man comforts his big dog, her reaction at the end is sweetest. Watch

Meet the 24-yo who rescued over 300 strays and planted three dense forests

Artist creates avocado bagel sculpture using nothing but gold, shares video

Ratan Tata shares heartwarming pic of man shielding stray dog from rain
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP