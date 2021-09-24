Sisters’ Manike Mage Hithe and Rowdy Baby mashup goes viral, wins hearts

Sisters Ankita Nandy and Antara Nandy often share videos of their duet on various social media platforms that leave people mesmerised. Case in point, their latest rendition that is now winning people’s hearts. It is a mashup of Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe with Tamil number Rowdy Baby.

“Manike Mage Hithe x Rowdy Baby !! I meannnn,” Antara Nandy wrote while sharing the video on her Facebook page. In the caption, she also tagged “@chamindra_music didi” to thank them for helping the sisters with the Sinhalese pronunciations.

The video opens to show them starting their mashup with Manike Mage Hithe and then – quite beautifully and flawlessly – including lines from the song Rowdy Baby.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 1.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Ayee. So so melodious. Your voice and harmony instantly uplift the mood!” wrote a Facebook user. “Beautifully done!! Much love from Sri Lanka,” shared another. “Amazing mashup...this experiment was top notch. The soft, controlled and whispering voice modulation was superb!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON