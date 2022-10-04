Sister's wholesome wedding speech will leave you teary-eyed. Watch

Weddings are always an emotional affair. This is not only because two people are starting their new life together, but the tradition of moving away from their respective families also gets the best of both parents and siblings. Until now, the internet has seen many memorable moments between siblings where they are either hugging each other or giving a heartfelt speech. Recently, another such video of a sibling sharing a wholesome speech at her sister's wedding has gone viral on the internet.

In the video uploaded by Instagram user @malleycat, you can see her sister sharing a note. The video begins with her explaining that when she six-years-old, her parents told her that she was going to have a baby sister. So, the day her younger sister was born, she skips school and waits for her parents to let her see the baby. Then, when her dad takes her to the hospital nursery, she looks at the baby and says, "She is so purple." Immediately after that, she adds that she has loved her baby sister since birth and that she has always exceeded her expectations and made her proud.

Take a look at the heartfelt speech here:

Isn't that a sweet thing to say? Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has been viewed 6.6 million times. The video also has 3.40K likes and several comments! One person in the Instagram comment section wrote, "I'm an only child, and this made me start crying; I've always wanted a sister and this is just too sweet." Another person wrote, "How sweet. Very nice to see sisters who love each other and know each other so well." Someone even added, "Eloquent, thoughtful, and engaging! Well done. I love the positivity and bond that is presented here." "Why am I crying? I don't even know these people," said a fourth person.

