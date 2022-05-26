Six-foot-long pet snake escapes, climbs a tree and gets stuck. Pics show its rescue

A post about a ‘usual animal rescue’ has created a buzz online. Shared on Facebook, the post shows how some officers climbed a tree to help a 6-foot-long pet snake that was stuck on it. There is a chance that this sweet - and a tad bit scary - story will win your heart.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services posted the video on their official Facebook page. They also shared a caption detailing the incident. “This past weekend, our crews responded to an unusual animal rescue in the area of 38 Avenue and 22 Street. A 6 foot long pet snake escaped to a nearby tree and managed to get up approximately 15 feet off the ground. Pump 26 responded and successfully retrieved Whiskey the snake from the tree!” they wrote.

The image shows a officer rescuing the snake.(Facebook/@edmontonfirerescue)

They also shared several images that show the rescue of the reptile. Check out the post here.

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered several comments. “As a snake mom, I can't tell you guys how much it means to see this. I know if anything ever happened here, you guys would be looking for my baby. Thank you for treating this wonderful guy with such care,” wrote a Facebook user. “Again, going above (pun intended) and beyond. Way to go Pump Crew from Station 26,” posted another.

A few also showcased their fear. Just like this individual who wrote, “Nope! Just nope.” To which, another individual replied, “I agree wholeheartedly!!!”

What are your thoughts on the share?

