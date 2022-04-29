Six-year-old navigates through dad’s phone and calls for help, saves his life

A six-year-old girl’s quick thinking and immediate action has helped save her father’s life. A post shared on Facebook detailing the incident has now stunned people and won their hearts too. The share has prompted people to praise the kid. After knowing how she saved her dad’s life, you’ll be inclined to applaud her too.

The kid named Macie’s dad took to his Facebook profile to share about the incident a few days ago. “On Tuesday I had an incident at home due to an ongoing issue that had affected my sinuses and lungs. My 6 year old daughter was able to navigate my phone and call for help. I’m almost certain she saved my life. I am home and doing well and wanted to make sure everyone who has reached out knows I am forever grateful for you! In the blink of an eye you don’t know how much your life can change. Teach your kids emergency scenarios, teach them life events that school might not cover, street smarts and being alert. Life is short, but mine just got longer because of Macie, my daughter. Much love to all!” he posted.

Eliot Police Department, who helped the kid'd dad, too credited the little one with saving her dad’s life, reports Seacoastonline. Turns out, when her father collapsed and became unconscious, the kid searched for the number of town police department and called them where she spoke with the department’s administrative assistant Judy Smith and got the necessary help.

Take a look at the Facebook post the dad shared:

Since being shared, the post has also prompted many to shared love-filled comments. Just like this individual who wrote, “Smart kiddo!! I'm glad you are ok!!! Very scary!!!” Another posted, “Wow, glad you’re ok! You taught her well.” A third expressed, “I am glad you're okay! Macie is a smart and brave little girl. Truly amazing! I am ecstatic to hear such a happy ending to this story! God bless you all.”

“Macie called the police and I was crying a lot, and then she (Judy) heard me crying on the phone and then she said it was OK,” the kid’s four-year-old brother Caleb told Seacoastonline while recalling the incident.

The incident was also posted on Instagram page Good News Movement. Besides detailing the incident, they also shared a picture of the father and daughter.

