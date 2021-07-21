Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch

In today’s edition of videos that show people making and breaking records, here’s a clip that shows two skydivers creating a record related to high and low fives. The video, which may make your jaw drop, shows daredevils Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt giving each other high and low fives mid-air.

The act was performed in partnership with sanitiser brand Carex and shared on the company’s official Facebook page. The video makes for an incredible watch.

“The attempt took place at a working airfield [Langar Airfield, Nottingham, UK] used primarily for skydiving activities. The freefalls lasted 63 seconds from a height of around 14500ft,” reports Guinness World Records.

Take a look at the video:

“The attempt was a lot more challenging than we had initially thought but we persevered and are so elated to have achieved this Guinness World Records title in partnership with Carex,” Aucutt told Indy 100.

What are your thoughts on this unusual record?

