‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

People have different thoughts on ripped jeans - some love them, some just don’t get the concept. Well, here’s another style of jeans that has set Twitter abuzz with varied opinions. A Twitter user shared pictures of these jeans and the tweet has since gone viral collecting various comments from tweeple.

The jeans are by a brand named LEJE. The tweet comprises pictures of the jeans. Take a look at the share below:

While the diagonally ‘slashed’ pair is named Slashed jeans, the other pair is named ‘L’ jeans. They cost $375 ( ₹27,400) and $475 (34,800) respectively.

The tweet, since being posted on May 14, has collected 29,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets along with lots of comments.

“That seems less 'stylish' and more 'ruined'. Those things wouldn't last a week in common usage before they got ripped apart by snagging on things,” posted an individual. “I love/hate these. Like, I can't directly look at them without making a face but I would gladly buy a few pairs and make the most ridiculous outfits possible lol,” added another.

What so you think about these jeans? Would you like a pair?

