Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

What happens when a sloth bear comes face to face with this tiger? In case of this video, the mammal ends up chasing away the big cat. Shared on Twitter, the video of the interaction of the animals will stun you.

IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared the video on Twitter. “Sloth bear scaring away a Tiger - not quite a rare thing in the forests! Most bears (esp mumma bears) do attempt to scare the predator at the first instance by raising its forelimbs to make them look large in size. This trick worked out for this bear,” she wrote. While talking about who captured the clip, she added, “Video shared by a senior.”

Since being shared earlier today, the video has gathered more than 2,200 views – and counting.

This is, however, not the only video of the incredible incident. A photographer named Arvind Karthik also shared a post showcasing the video from a different angle:

